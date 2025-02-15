Three weddings, 540 roses: Nashville florists say ‘yes’ to love

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 250 million roses are grown each year in preparation for Valentine's Day, and more than 500 of those beauties went to a small business in Nashville.

It’s the busiest time of year for florists—Valentine’s Day. For one local shop, not only are they stocking up on roses for deliveries, but they are also preparing for three different weddings.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” said The Flower House co-owners Kelly McGahee and Alex Roberts as they started their day making deliveries. But the love was just beginning.

“Not every day you get to do a wedding on Valentine's Day,” noted Roberts.

For the first time ever, since they began working together almost a decade ago, this duo is setting up not one or two, but three weddings for Valentine’s Day, thanks to the holiday landing on a Friday.

“Our favorite day already in the flower industry, and now we get to do our favorite thing, which is do a wedding,” explained McGahee. “So, we're pumped.”

An already bustling day has blossomed into something even more special, with 540 roses to deliver.

“So, we have red roses for this one, white roses for a wedding tomorrow, and then we also have peach, yellow, and taupe roses for another wedding,” added McGahee. “So, it's a lot of fun. Definitely a lot of roses for Valentine's Day.”

One of the brides eagerly awaiting her bouquet is Jacklyn Torrento, who fell in love with her husband in true Nashville fashion—through music. They are tying the knot during their off-season.

“Where I was free and he wasn't on tour, we found this date, and we're like, okay, wait a minute, it's Friday, it's Valentine's Day,” said Torrento. “It just kind of made sense.”

Kelly and Alex pour their hearts into every arrangement and take the time to get to know each client.

“We know Jacqueline, we know little things that we can surprise her with, and maybe put something extra in her ceremony bouquet or add a little cute something to her wedding bouquet,” said McGahee.

“If we can make somebody happy with an arrangement, then that's the best feeling in the world,” added Roberts.

Roses are red for this wedding

And violets are blue

So think about these florists

The next time you say I do.

