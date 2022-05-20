Three Williamson County Schools students perfect ACT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three students from Williamson County all made 36s on their ACTs.

Brentwood High's Raymond Gardocki earned a 36 in all four subject areas of the exam.

"Alex is a young man of intense dedication," said BHS Principal Kevin Keidel. "If you ask him to do something, he'll commit 100 percent. If you need a volunteer, he'll step up. He has a servant's heart."

Ravenwood High's Sophia Wang also earned a perfect composite score on her exam.

"I've really enjoyed having Sophia in class the last two years," said RHS AP computer science teacher Pete Mueller. "Her curiosity, intellect and work ethic are second to none. She is a tremendous programmer and cellist and a super nice young lady."

Another Ravenwood High student, Kaitlyn Wojtak, rounds out the latest batch of students to achieve this impressive accomplishment.

"Kaitlyn is a diligent, hard-working student," said RHS AP language and composition teacher Ashley Yearsley. "Throughout the school year, she has demonstrated her impressive ability to think critically and analytically in AP Language. Her positive attitude and eagerness to learn can be attributed to her ongoing success."

