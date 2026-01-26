Three winter weather related deaths have been confirmed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people have died from weather-related incidents in Tennessee according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Department of Health confirms one person has died in Crockett County, one in Haywood County, and one in Obion County.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
