Three winter weather related deaths have been confirmed in Tennessee

Winter Weather
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
A truck drives along Interstate 335 during a winter storm, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, near Luther, Okla.
Winter Weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people have died from weather-related incidents in Tennessee according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The Department of Health confirms one person has died in Crockett County, one in Haywood County, and one in Obion County.

