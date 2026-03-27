Three years on since the tragic shooting at The Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday marks three years since the tragic shooting at The Covenant School that took the lives of three children and three adults.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, Cynthia Peak Mike Hill and Katherine Koonce.

The fight over police records continues to impact how much we know about what happened that day.

RELATED: Remembering those lost

The Tennessee Court of Appeals has ruled that shooting investigation records must be made public, overturning a lower court’s decision.

Metro Nashville Police originally denied public records requests, claiming the investigation was still ongoing—though it wrapped up last April.

Investigators found the shooter was motivated by notoriety.

The appeals court found that Metro Police no longer had grounds to keep these documents hidden since the case is closed.

Now, a trial court will decide which records can be released and what information should be redacted.

While that plays out, the Covenant School is looking toward the future. The school is under contract to purchase seven lots for a new campus.

The new site is located on Highway 70 between Brook Hollow Road and Vossland Drive.

School leaders tell us the move will be a fresh start for families.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.