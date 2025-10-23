Thursday is your last chance to comment on I-24 Choice Lanes project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s still time to share your thoughts on TDOT’s I-24 Choice Lanes Project, but not much. The public comment period closes Thursday, October 23.

A link to the virtual meeting can be accessed at anytime on Thursday here.

The proposed project would add new “Choice Lanes” along about 26 miles of I-24, stretching from downtown Nashville to I-840 near Murfreesboro. The goal is to reduce congestion and improve travel times for both passenger and commercial drivers.

TDOT officials said feedback so far has focused on design, cost and construction concerns. They note that each mile of I-24 presents different challenges, requiring detailed planning and engineering. To limit disruption, most construction is expected to happen overnight, avoiding lane closures during rush hour.

Drivers interested can still review project materials and submit comments through the virtual public meeting on TDOT’s website before the end of the day.

