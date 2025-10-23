Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Thursday is your last chance to comment on I-24 Choice Lanes project

Drivers interested can still review project materials and submit comments through the virtual public meeting on TDOT’s website before the end of the day.
Thursday is your last chance to comment on I-24 Choice Lanes project
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s still time to share your thoughts on TDOT’s I-24 Choice Lanes Project, but not much. The public comment period closes Thursday, October 23.

A link to the virtual meeting can be accessed at anytime on Thursday here.

The proposed project would add new “Choice Lanes” along about 26 miles of I-24, stretching from downtown Nashville to I-840 near Murfreesboro. The goal is to reduce congestion and improve travel times for both passenger and commercial drivers.

TDOT officials said feedback so far has focused on design, cost and construction concerns. They note that each mile of I-24 presents different challenges, requiring detailed planning and engineering. To limit disruption, most construction is expected to happen overnight, avoiding lane closures during rush hour.

Drivers interested can still review project materials and submit comments through the virtual public meeting on TDOT’s website before the end of the day.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.

Archived Sky 5 video shows Nashville's skyline transformation

Nashville's skyline looks drastically different than when I came to NewsChannel 5 in 1993. A lot of those changes have happened in just the last several years, and the skyline continues to grow. Sky 5 and several viewers have been able to visually document it. I love Austin's look back!

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.