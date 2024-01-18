Thursday's weather could create more problems for drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just as the interstates and primary roads have seemingly cleared in most areas, Thursday's weather could come with more issues for drivers.

Experts have predicted this wave to be messy with freezing rain and sleet leading to ice Thursday afternoon. For drivers, this means hunkering down will be the safest bet.

AAA is offering tips for drivers in order to prep for the incoming ice.



Don’t drive if you’re tired. Getting plenty of rest before driving in winter weather reduces accident risks.

Slow down. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you at all times. Accelerate, turn and brake gradually.

Watch the traffic ahead of you. Slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, skidding vehicles or emergency flashers.

Never use cruise control on slippery roads.

Avoid unnecessary lane changes. This increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes, which could cause you to lose traction.

Don’t power up hills. Hitting the gas on snow and ice-covered roads may result in spinning your wheels.

Try to brake on ice as little as possible. Brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed and maintain control.

Stay calm during a skid and try to control it. Slamming on the brakes can make the skid even worse. Continue to look in the direction you want to go and steer your vehicle that way.

Don’t brake and turn at the same time. Brake first, then turn and then accelerate.

Know your brakes. If you have anti-lock brakes (ABS) and need to slow down quickly, press hard on the pedal. It’s normal for the pedal to vibrate when the ABS is activated.

Never text or engage in distracting activities while driving. If you’re with a passenger, ask for their assistance with this.