Ticket companies vow to make buying process and fees more transparent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ticket-buying process to see your favorite artists just got a much-needed upgrade. Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit announced a feature that shows the full price upfront.

The change won't happen immediately, Live Nation said customers will start to see up-front pricing in September. The good news is that once it happens, there won't be any more surprises when checking out that cause customers to have to start over and find cheaper tickets in their budget.

Seat Geek also announced it's going to make some changes too like adding features over the summer to make it easier to see the total price.

The new process isn't going to take away those miscellaneous fees from being added, it's just going to make it more transparent.

Companies like Airbnb have already made changes like these after the Biden Administration called out hidden fees. Going forward, experts said this could have an impact on even more industries.

"In the case of hotel resort fees, it's about $3 billion a year that's tacked on to hotel bills, and what we'd like to see as consumer advocates, is all in pricing where, at the first place where you're picking out a hotel room you get the entire price given to you up front," said financial policy advocate Chuck Bell.