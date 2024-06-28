Tickets are on sale for a celebration of the late Toby Keith at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country's biggest stars are coming together on July 29 to honor Toby Keith, who passed at the start of the year following a battle with cancer.

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, The War And Treaty, and more will come together at Bridgestone Arena for the live concert event.

Tickets for the show are on sale now! A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral which is a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnessess and will go towards Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.