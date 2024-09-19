NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets are on sale for the 4th annual InterNASHional Night Market, hosted by the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition.

Attendees can experience 25 immigrant and refugee owned restaurants from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 21.

Tickets are right at $22.87 and you can purchase them here.

