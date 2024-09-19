Watch Now
News

Actions

Tickets are on sale for the 4th annual InterNASHional Night Market

Nashville Skyline
WTVF
FILE- Downtown Nashville
Nashville Skyline
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets are on sale for the 4th annual InterNASHional Night Market, hosted by the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition.

Attendees can experience 25 immigrant and refugee owned restaurants from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 21.

Tickets are right at $22.87 and you can purchase them here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com

Remembering Eudora Boxley, a trailblazing TV cook from WLAC's early days

I LOVE Forrest's stories on the history of NewsChannel 5 as we celebrate our 70th anniversary. Here's a story I wasn't familiar with until recently. Eudora Boxley had a live cooking show in the early days of the station. She may have been the first black on air at NewsChannel 5 and perhaps, one of the first African Americans to have a TV cooking show anywhere in the country. It wasn't until her grandson reached out to me that I even heard of Ms. Boxley. Thankfully, I was able to connect him with Forest to learn more about this great nugget in NewsChannel 5 history.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community