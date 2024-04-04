Tickets are on sale for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets are now on sale for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway!
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND is scheduled to take place from September 14 through the 15.
The music and entertainment lineup will be announced on a later date
Racing fans can secure their spot here.
Ticket options include:
- Tower Grandstand Seating ranging from $149-$199 per person
- Premium Tower Grandstand Seating – starting at $269 per person
- VIP tickets and packages including Big Machine Champions Club, Big Machine Green Room and more
