Tickets for Dolly Parton's concert with the Nashville Symphony go on sale next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is teaming up with the Nashville Symphony for her new concert "Threads: My Songs in Symphony".

Tickets go on sale next week. Due to overwhelming demand, pre-sale tickets are sold out.

The concert is being called an innovative multimedia symphony experience.

It will feature Dolly on screen, with vocalists and musicians weaving her songs together. Fans will hear classics like "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors,”and “I Will Always Love You.”

Dolly said the threads of her life are woven together through her songs.

It’s all about sharing her music and musical journey with audiences in a new way.

While tickets will be up for sale next week, the actual show isn’t until next year. The world premiere will be March 20, and Dolly will be there for a special appearance.

After the premiere here, the show will be performed by orchestras worldwide.