Tickets for first show in Clarksville's F&M Bank Arena to go on sale Thursday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The stage will soon be set for a new era of entertainment in Middle Tennessee. Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena is just a few weeks from opening and tickets for its first show go on sale Thursday.

Country star Justin Moore will play on September 15 for the arena's inaugural show. Pre-sale tickets will be up for grabsfrom 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 29. Prices will start around $40. Tickets then go on sale Friday.

F&M Bank Arena’s grand opening is set for mid-July. City leaders said it will mark the culmination of years of hard work to bring a great entertainment venue to Montgomery County.

The arena is part of the Ford Ice Center in Clarksville, which makes it the future home of both live entertainment and sports. It will also be the home of Austin Peay’s basketball teams and conferences.

The Grand Opening Celebration is set to be an interactive experience for all ages to attend. The celebration starts with a Ribbon Cutting on the 2nd & College St Plaza at 11 a.m. and the festivities run through the afternoon concluding at 3 p.m. on July 15.