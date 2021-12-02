Tickets now on sale for 2022 Iroquois Steeplechase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets are now on sale for next year's Iroquois Steeplechase.

The race will be returning to tradition in 2022 of being held on the second Saturday of each May. Last year's event was delayed to June due to COVID-19.

The 81st annual race will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, benefitting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

"It is exciting to bring Nashville’s rite of spring back to its traditional date in 2022," said Dwight Hall, chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase Race Committee. "We are grateful to our community for supporting us the past two years and look forward to continuing our grand tradition of giving back to that same community."

For information on how to buy tickets, click here.