Tickets on sale for the Titans Express if you're planning on heading to a game this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're planning on heading to a Tennessee Titans game this fall and are worried about parking, it may be a good idea to consider WeGo.

WeGo is offering rides to and from home games with the Titans Express.

The special event train will operate for all preseason and regular season home games.

Service begins in Lebanon with stops in Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson before arriving in downtown Nashville approximately one hour before kickoff.

The return train to Lebanon leaves Riverfront Station one hour after the game ends.

Tickets are on sale now.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com).