Tickets sales for WWE Summerslam at Nissan Stadium available Friday

Posted at 6:15 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 19:55:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that tickets for its Summerslam event will be available for purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. CST.

Summerslam will take place on Saturday, July 30, at Nissan Stadium. This marks the first time the event has ever been held in Tennessee.

Ticket prices begin at $25 via Ticketmaster. Presale opportunities are also available for those who sign up online.

For more exclusive experiences including premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with the Superstars and Legends of WWE, fans should plan to swing for Priority Passes. These are also available by calling 1-855-346-7388.

