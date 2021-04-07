Tickets to 2021 Iroquois Steeplechase now on sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets to this year’s Iroquois Steeplechase are now on sale after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event’s cancellation in 2020.

The annual event is returning to Percy Warner Park on June 26. With local health guidelines in place, in-person attendance will be allowed at this year’s race.

Event organizers said they’ve been working with Metro Public Health and the Metro Parks Department to create a “safe environment for all fans across the grounds.”

Iroquois Steeplechase

“We couldn’t be more excited to open ticket sales for the Iroquois Steeplechase. Our patrons are eager to enjoy a full day of horse racing, food and fashion with their friends in one of Nashville’s most beautiful outdoor settings at Percy Warner Park. Tickets will be limited, and we encourage those that want to attend to get their tickets early,” said Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall.

Event organizers said all ticket options remain open except individual tickets due to the current health regulations, but individual tickets may be added at a later date. Click here for more information.