Tickets to Dollywood discounted for frontline workers

Steven Bridges
FireChaser Express and other generic images around Dollywood. <br/>Photo by Steven Bridges/www.stevenbridges.com
Posted at 5:11 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 06:11:49-04

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dollywood is inviting qualifying frontline employees to enjoy discounted theme park admission!

From August 7 through September 18, the theme park is offering this promotion for only $45.

For those reduced rates, you'll need a special redemption code from your employer. To request that code, you just need to fill out this online form here.

You may purchase up to six of these $45 one-day admission tickets. Those who qualify can also receive rates up to 25% off per night at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

