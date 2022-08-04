Tickets to Dollywood discounted for frontline workers

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dollywood is inviting qualifying frontline employees to enjoy discounted theme park admission!

From August 7 through September 18, the theme park is offering this promotion for only $45.

For those reduced rates, you'll need a special redemption code from your employer. To request that code, you just need to fill out this online form here.

You may purchase up to six of these $45 one-day admission tickets. Those who qualify can also receive rates up to 25% off per night at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.