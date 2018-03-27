Tiff's Treats Merges With Jake's Bakes; Delivering Warm Cookies To Nashville Area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Listen up, cookie monsters! Fans of the popular Jake's Bakes may have noticed a change in-town. The cookie delivery service has now merged with Tiff's Treats.

"We just opened up our first store here in the Gulch and will have a second location near Vanderbilt pretty soon," said Jeff Sartor, Executive Vice President of Marketing.

Nashville's newest cookie concept is sweet and straightforward.

"Warm cookie delivery," said customer Mike Klein. "I wish I thought of it first because it such a genius business plan."

Tiff's Treats is a Texas-based company.

"Used to live in Austin. I went to Tiff's Treats all the time," Klein said.

Jake's Bakes has closed but will reopen as a Tiff's Treats in the coming weeks. In the meantime, cookie connoisseurs do not need to crumble.

"Jake's Bakes customers do not need to worry get all the stores delivery zone until the Vanderbilt location opens up in a few weeks. Jake will actually be still on board on the Tiffs Treat's team he's going to be leading the market here in Nashville as a District Manager."

