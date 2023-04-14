Watch Now
TikTok is now banned on University of Tennessee campus Wi-Fi following new law

Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 12:33:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TikTok has now been banned on the University of Tennessee campus Wi-Fi.

Governor Bill Lee signed into law Bill SB0834/HB1445 prohibiting access to apps and platforms that are "originated or hosted from China."

Tennessee Senate Education Committee unanimously voted to block access of TikTok & foreign-owned video apps on state's public college and university internet on February 22.

Students, faculty and visitors are only able to have access of TikTok through their cellular plans or personal Wi-Fi.

