NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Remember when kids were eating tide pods?

Another TikTok trend is making headlines because health experts say it isn't safe. This one involves taping your mouth shut while you sleep.

The goal is to stop mouth-breathing at night.

Doctors say there's limited evidence on the benefits of mouth taping. They said it can be especially dangerous for people with obstructive sleep apnea.