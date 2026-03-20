Tim McGraw, Paul Overstreet and The Stanley Brothers among those inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tim McGraw, Paul Overstreet and The Stanley Brothers were all inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame on Friday.

Paul Overstreet, has written or co-written 27 Top Ten songs. He also won two Grammy Awards and ACM and CMA Song of the Year Awards (1987 and 1988).

He's best known for songs like; "Deeper Than the Holler" by Randy Travis, "When You Say Nothing at All" Keith Whitley and "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" by Kenny Chesney.

“First of all, as a writer, sometimes we’re faced with the task of putting into words something there aren't really words for,” says Overstreet. “But in this case, my writer instinct didn’t have the words at all. I was in a bit of shock – total surprise. When Sarah called, I was in the South China Sea, or the Gulf of Thailand on a boat and the words she spoke gave me such an amazing feeling. I was sitting at a table with 10 people, and I had to fight back tears. What an honor it is to be recognized for my work by such an iconic institution as the Country Music Hall of Fame. I realize now what my friends felt when they were told they were being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wow… it still hasn’t completely hit me yet.”

The Stanley Brothers were an American bluegrass duo of singer-songwriters and musicians, made up of brothers Carter Stanley and Ralph Stanley. They popularized classics like "Man of Constant Sorrow" and "Angel Band".

“This moment is deeply personal for our entire family," says the family of The Stanley Brothers. "Seeing Ralph and Carter – The Stanley Brothers – inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is an extraordinary honor, and something we know would have meant so much to them. The fact that people around the world still love their music speaks to the heart and soul they poured into every recording and performance. Carter’s emotional lead combined with Ralph’s haunting tenor created a sound that was truly special. After Carter’s passing, Ralph carried on the music they began together, dedicating his life to preserving the spirit of traditional mountain music and sharing it with audiences everywhere through the Clinch Mountain Boys before his passing in 2016. To see The Stanley Brothers recognized together, side by side, is incredibly meaningful for our family and a testament to a legacy that continues to live on through their music.”

Lastly Tim McGraw. 46 worldwide No. 1 singles, 90 million+ records sold, and iconic hits like "Live Like You Were Dying" and "It's Your Love".

"Everything good in my life has come from Country Music,” says McGraw. “From my best memories as a kid, to meeting my wife, to this music community, to the friendships I’ve made along the way. To represent Country Music at the highest level is the greatest honor anyone could bestow on me. I admit, I've imagined this moment many times through my career — worked towards it, thought of how I could be the kind of artist who was worthy of it. But my imagination didn’t do it justice. As I stand here, I’ll be the first to tell you I’m only worthy of it because it's not mine alone. It also belongs to my family, to my team on and off the road, to the songwriters who trust me with their songs, to the musicians, the actors, the co-authors and to the many, many greats that came before me and taught me how it’s done. I am so honored."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.