Tim McGraw to headline music at Grand Prix this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For his only stop in Nashville this summer, country music artist Tim McGraw will perform as part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

McGraw will hit the stage for his 90-minute show Aug. 6 at 8:30 p.m. on the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s ZYN Main Stage on the Nissan Stadium campus. McGraw’s concert performance has fireworks following on the city’s Riverfront that can be viewed from the concert location.

The concert will be the only stop in Nashville and Tennessee during the McGraw Tour 2022.

All Big Machine Music City Grand Prix tickets for that day also include free access to the McGraw concert.