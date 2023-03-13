Time to spring forward: Health impacts of daylight saving time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the one day a year it seems every American struggles to get out of bed.

As we turn the clocks an hour ahead, Dr. James Bevard Haynes at Ascension St Thomas says our bodies have to adjust.

"So there's an increased risk of accidents for the first few days after we switch," Dr. Haynes. "But there's also increased evidence of heart attacks, strokes, going into atrial fibrillation."

But could the change become permanent? Tennessee already passed a bill in 2019 that would make daylight saving time permanent if Congress passes a law allowing it. So far, that hasn't happened.

Dr. Haynes said, "retail industries, recreational industries, barbecue industries, gas companies do better if the sun stays up later."

While permanent daylight saving time might be good for the economy, Dr. Haynes said standard time is good for your health. "Well the science clearly is behind going to permanent standard time," he said.

He said that's because the more sunlight you get in the morning, the better off you are.

"It's the morning sunlight that's important in terms of getting our body clock set correctly. Morning light helps to move that clock back to where it should be," said Dr. Haynes. "Evening light tends to delay our bedtime."

"I do feel like the morning sunlight helps me like wake up and get my day started," said Nashville resident Claire Seiber. "But at the same time I much rather prefer to do stuff like after I get off work."

For now, we'll have to continue springing ahead and falling back. As for whether lawmakers make a permanent change - only time will tell.