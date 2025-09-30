Tina Turner statue unveiled in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tribute to a Tennessee-born rock icon has arrived. A statue of Tina Turner has just been unveiled in Brownsville.

The unveiling took place during the Tina Turner Heritage Days festival. Just before the unveiling, fans gathered.

"So, who's the actual #1 Tina Turner fan?" I asked a group.

All of their hands shot up.

"I am!" shouted Larry Edwards. "I'm dressed as Tina!"

Edwards would be a tough one to beat.

"I'm also known as Hot Chocolate," he continued. "I've been performing on the Las Vegas strip for 35 years. I could do Rolling on the River in my sleep!"

It was May 2023, I drove to Nutbush. This is where Anna Mae Bullock grew up. She would later become known to the world as Tina Turner. That drive to Nutbush came one day after Tina died. Growing up, Tina was often in neighboring Brownsville. That includes her years attending and playing basketball at Carver High. After her death, some in that community began talking about the need for a tribute to Tina.

"We have a great opportunity to honor someone who deserves it," said Brownsville Mayor William Rawls.

A place was set, Brownville's Heritage Park. It was announced a seven-foot, nine-inch statue wound be funded by Ford Motor Company.

"People from all over the world will come and see this," said Marianne Dunavant with Ford. "We're preserving the history of this community, and Tina Turner is from this area."

Sculptor Fred Ajanogha was hired for the job.

"When we see her hand holding the mic, there is her finger [raised]," Ajanogha explained. "I used that to explain there is only one Tina Turner."

"She took on the world," Rawls told the crowd gathered for the unveiling. "She became something great, a one word icon. Tina. With faith, with work, with determination, she became something we can all be proud of, a winner on the stage of the world."

The voice of Tina Turner was first heard by many 65 years ago with A Fool In Love. From there, she drew a fanbase that crossed racial and generational barriers. She's still bringing people together. How does Tina continue to do that?

"She's just mesmerizing!" Edwards said.

It's that, but it's also her story, a domestic violence survivor who went on to one of the great comebacks in rock history.

"It's a story of resilience," Rawls continued. "She came from humble beginnings and became the queen of rock n' roll."

So back to where we started. Who is the #1 Tina Turner fan?

"All of us! All of us!" Edwards said. "We're one family."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.