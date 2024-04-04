Tinashe, Billy Porter among those performing at this years Nashville Pride Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Pride Festival has announced their main stage entertainment lineup.

The Equality Main Stage lineup features: Tinashe, Billy Porter, Icona Pop, Slayyyter, G Flip, Brooke Eden AND Shea Couleé!

Full Equality Stage Entertainment Lineup

Saturday

Tinashe

Slayyyter

Shea Couleé

Brooke Eden

Adam Mac

Denitia

Nashville in Harmony - Nashville Drag EXTRAvaganza

DJs: Jane Dupree - Manrelic - Afrosheen

Sunday



Billy Porter

Icona Pop

G Flip

Angie K

Marielle Kraft

Pet Envy

Fame & Fiction

DJs: Afrosheen

The festival features more than 240 vendors and food trucks! There will also be three stages of live entertainment with more than 120 acts performing over two days.

The festival takes place on June 22 and 23 this year, once again at Bicentennial Capitol Mall in Downtown Nashville. General Admission tickets are $10 per day or $15 for a weekend pass.

You can purchase your tickets here.