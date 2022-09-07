Watch Now
Tinge of fall in the air, but a few showers in the mix for Middle Tennessee

Fall foliage in Keene, N.H.
Matt Pearl
Posted at 6:51 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 19:51:25-04

Can you smell it — the faintest hint of cinnamon and pumpkin wafting into Tennessee and Kentucky?

OK, OK.

Wednesday's cold front isn't that cool, but it is definitely giving the hint of fall as cooler drier air sinks into our area. On Thursday morning, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s outside Nashville.

wx1.png

Thursday afternoon will be our first dry day in nearly a week with comfortable conditions and high in the middle 80s.

wx2.png

Rain chances won't stay away for long though. A few stray showers will return by Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will persist through the weekend including Monday of next week.

wx3.png

SkyMap 480x360

