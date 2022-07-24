Watch Now
Tiny Town Road shut down after four vehicle crash, one person life-flighted

Clarksville Police Department
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 24, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Tiny Town Road is shut down between Tara Boulevard and Tweleve Oaks Boulevard after a four vehicle crash this morning.

Clarksville Police Department report that the crash took place at 6:37 a.m.

One person has been life-flighted to Nashville following the crash. No information about the condition of the person is available at this time.

The status of the other individuals injured in the crash in unknown.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the scene is cleared.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact FACT Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336.

