Tips help Murfreesboro police locate cat stolen from PetSmart

Posted at 6:01 PM, Mar 01, 2023
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police have recovered a cat that was stolen from a PetSmart on Old Fort Parkway in February.

Police initially reported two people left the PetSmart store with a gray and white adolescent Calico cat that was kept in a cage in the adoption area on Feb. 21. Dove Rock Sanctuary is the adoption agency responsible for the rescue cat and its placement in a new home.

Detective Ed Gorham identified the persons of interest in this theft with helpful tips from the public. The suspects met Detective Gorham Wednesday and surrendered the cat, which was returned to the PetSmart store it was taken from.

A representative from Dove Road Sanctuary and Safe Haven met Detective Gorham at the store, and they now have custody of the rescue cat.

Warrants for theft will be taken out on the two suspects who surrendered the cat.

