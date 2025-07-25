Tips to maximize your savings during Tennessee's tax-free weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee shoppers can keep more money in their pockets during the tax-free weekend happening right now in the Volunteer State.

School and art supplies priced individually under $100 are tax-exempt during the holiday, providing relief for families preparing for the upcoming school year.

"Shopping for school. School starts in a couple weeks," said teacher and shopper Sabrina Mondak.

The tax break is especially beneficial for educators who regularly purchase classroom materials.

"It helps a lot as a teacher. You know, we're buying stuff all the time," said Mondak.

Computers and tablets under $1,500 are also tax-free. Retailers like Target are offering additional promotions that they say could save families hundreds of dollars.

"We all know that we are in a very fluctuating economy, so we definitely want to make sure that we can maximize what our kids can get for school," said Target Store Director Ryan Wright.

The savings extend beyond parents and teachers – anyone can participate in the tax-free shopping event.

"It has a huge impact. Every dollar counts, and I think everyone stretches their dollar to the max," said Wright.

Clothing items priced under $100 qualify for the tax exemption as well. For additional savings, shoppers can visit second-hand stores like Plato's Closet.

"You find all the brands that your teens love in all the different stores in the mall. Here you can find them all in one place," said Plato's Closet District Manager Mykaela Elliot.

The store will unveil fresh merchandise Saturday at 10 a.m., specially reserved for this weekend's event.

"We also have our dollar bins going on where we have clearance red line marked and you're going to buy it for just $1," Elliott added.

Online shoppers can also enjoy tax-free savings without leaving home, but the Better Business Bureau warns consumers to be vigilant about potential scams.

"Shop local, shop with retailers that you know that you have had a long-standing relationship with, or at least several good experiences with, as opposed to the pop-up ads that you're going to see on social media," said Robyn Householder with the BBB.

Householder recommends making a list, setting a budget, and remembering that offers that seem too good to be true probably are.

Items that qualify for Tennessee's tax-free weekend:

Clothes and shoes under $100, including hats, gloves, underwear, socks, shirts, dresses, and skirts

School supplies like pens, pencils, markers, dry-erase markers, crayons, colored pencils

Backpacks, notebooks, journals, loose-leaf paper, binders, pencil pouches, rulers

Art supplies like glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and paintbrushes

Computers, laptops and tablets under $1,500

Items not included under the tax holiday:

School supplies individually priced over $100

Clothes or shoes individually priced over $100

Jewelry, purses, individual belt buckles

Printer supplies, storage media, like flash drives and compact discs, and household appliances

Many items on these school supply lists include supplies that are not tax-free this weekend, including cleaning wipes, paper towels, headphones, band-aids and more. For a full list of items exempt from the tax holiday, click here.

Diapers for both children and adults are also included in the tax-free weekend.

