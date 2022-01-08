Tips to stay safe while shoveling snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The snow has piled up and if you still have some shoveling to do there are a couple of things to keep in mind to not hurt yourself.

Physical therapists are reminding Nashville residents about ways to stay safe when digging yourself out from the snow.

Brittany Hendrickson, physical therapist, and owner of Nashville Physical Therapy and Performance says it is a good idea to treat shoveling as a pretty intense workout.

“You want to dress in layers so that if you get hot while your shoveling, it’s hard work, you can shed a few layers as you go," Hendrickson said. "But you want to keep your skin covered especially if it’s cold or windy outside. And then make sure you get a warm-up in. Shoveling snow is hard work, it’s good exercise.”

Hendrickson says a full shovel of snow can weigh up to 25 pounds and recommends paying attention to your form to prevent back injuries.

"Once the shovel is loaded up with snow if you need to dump it somewhere, rather than twisting your body and dumping it, try to pivot your feet and then get rid of it," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson says you should pay attention to your breathing. If you feel dizzy or feel your heart pounding fast, you should take a break and go inside.

