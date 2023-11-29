'Tis the season to give back to your community! Here's a list of volunteer opportunities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're looking to do some good this holiday season, there's plenty of volunteer opportunities around the area.

Nashville:

Friday, December 1 through January 7

Time: varies by date

Cheekwood Holiday Lights is in need of volunteers throughout the LIGHTS festivities. Volunteers will work as greeters and way-finders!

Friday's & Monday's from December 1 through 18.

Time: Varies by date

Nashville Diaper Connection needs volunteers for wrapping, counting and packing diapers for those in need!

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jazz AM is in need of volunteers to greet guests and conduct a survey a the end of their Holiday Jazz Concert!

Sunday, December 3 & Sunday, December 10

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Madison/Amqui Station Fall Market and Holiday Market is in need of volunteers for help with the market set up, info booth support and more!

Tuesday's and Wednesday's from December 6 through 21

Time: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Drivers are needed to help deliver meals to residents in North Nashville!

Franklin:

Sunday December 3, 10 & 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Franklin Lantern of Morning Pointe is in need of volunteers to help with the sensory garden at the Morning Pointe communities.

✺

Along with the volunteer sign ups, here are the different organizations looking for volunteers this season!

Nashville Rescue Mission

Second Harvest Food Bank

FiftyForward

Metro Animal Care and Control

Salvation Army Nashville

Tennessee Justice Center

Dismas House

Pawster Nashville

Are we missing a spot? Let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com