Titans and Bills fans crowd into Crow's Nest together to watch Monday night football

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of eyes were on screens, watching the Titans take on the Bills.

It’s the Titans' only Monday night game this season, and watch parties are happening — hosting fans of both teams.

The Nashville Bills Backers is a local Bills fan group that’s been around here for 30 years, but they’re international.

“We got flags. We got — I'm telling you. This bar has Bills mafia shots. We got shots for kids even, they're like kiddie cocktails for kids. We want to raise our kids right and get them going into the future being Bills fans,” said Mary Dillon, president of the Nashville Bills Backers.

Downstairs is all two-tone blue repping the Tennessee Titans, and upstairs is red, white and blue for the Buffalo Bills.

Crow’s Nest in Green Hills is where you’ll find both Bills and Titans fans watching the match.

The bar manager said it was last preseason when the Nashville Bills Backers called Crow’s Nest.

“If you look around, and you look at these people that come to watch the game with us, they bring their kids, they bring their parents, they bring everyone, and it is it's more than football. It's about family,” Dillon said.

He said that hosting both fan groups is a win for everyone.

“This will be our only second go-round with it. Last year, it was phenomenal, and, like, we had said about 2,000 people we saw over the course of that weekend last year. Obviously, this week, not that big because the Bills aren't here and up there. But we're gonna have a big turnout, but I don't think there's gonna be anything too crazy happening” said Jim Lincoln.

The Titans and Bills are not in the same division, but they faced off a few times last season.

