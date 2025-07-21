Titans blue turning a bit green thanks to nudge from Coldplay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just think for a moment how much trash is produced at a Titans game or, for instance, tomorrow night's Coldplay concert at Nissan Stadium.

So much is sent to landfills, but how you eat and drink at these events is about to change.

The Titans, with a nudge from the band Coldplay -- are going green for recycling.

"The overarching goal is to reduce the amount that we are sending to landfills and capture as much recyclable as we can," said James Arel -- senior manager of Nissan stadium operations.

And it all starts with Tuesday night's Coldplay concert. The band has asked venues to help focus on the effort to recycle.

"They are a good partner in making things happen."

And Arel says the concert is a chance for the Titans to try some new things out ...

"This is new to us. It's a water monster, it's 125 gallons of filtered water," said Arel pointing to a large tank.

These big boys -- full of ice cold water -- will be placed around the stadium so people don't have to buy a new drink every time they are thirsty.

Instead, concessions will now sell only reusable aluminum cups.

"These are replacing all our single use plastic cups around the building. "

That's right.

No more plastic cups or bottles. Aluminum is more easily reused and recycled.

As for food purchases? No plastic, replaced by paper.

"Everything you receive food wise will be going to compost diverting from landfill."

Here's how it will work. After a game or concert all the trash will be taken to a sorting station, where things now go in reverse.

In the past, crews removed the few items to be recycled.

Now, crews will remove the few items to go to a landfill. The rest to be composted or recycled.

The Coldplay concert is a test run, but the plan is for these changes to be the norm with the Titans move into the new stadium.

By going to aluminum and paper instead of plastic they will be able to recycle three times the amount as in the past

None of the changes will cost fans any more money and, in fact, may save some costs in the long run.

When completed the Titans new stadium will have the largest recycling sorting station in the NFL.

