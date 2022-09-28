Watch Now
Titans defensive back surprises John Early Middle School with $4,000 for football team

Football season is well underway, but some young players in Nashville have struggled. Students and staff at John Early Middle School haven't had enough equipment or the right gear, but thanks to one Titans player, they'll be well suited for their next game.
Defensive Back Lonnie Johnson Jr. presented a check for $4,000 Tuesday to the coach of John Early Middle's football team.

Coach Omar Edwards said that last year, the team had 18 players, but only ten helmets. So, they had to share helmets and shoulder pads.

Edwards said the money is a blessing for the team.

"Just to see that heroes [are] really alive and really exist. They love football; they love the Titans. And to see a Titan to come down here and bless them with something that they've been asking for and really wanted for a long time — it's definitely like dreams come true for them for sure," Edwards said.

The kids also got to shake hands and talk with Johnson, who said it was an exciting moment for everyone.

