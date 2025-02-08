Titans Fan of the Year makes the trip to New Orleans with hopes of being crowned NFL Fan of the Year

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even though it has been a rough go for the Titans the last few years, there's still hope that someday we can return to the big stage like the game this weekend.

We'll still have some representation down in New Orleans. Adam McMillan is known to many of us as Titan Man and he's been named the Titans Fan of the Year. His love for the game is about more than just football.

“This was one of the things that they were passing out," McMillan said pointing to a NewsChannel 5 Titans giveaway during a playoff run.

It's one of the many pieces he has in his man cave. From towels to blankets and even former wide receiver AJ Brown's gloves.

“Most people know me in the Titans world as Titan Man.”

There's a chance you've seen him at Nissan Stadium. He's become such an icon, he's bringing home some pretty cool swag — and even some things you might not expect.

“There’s some Titans dirt potato chips," he said.

Some might still be a little salty about the team's last few seasons. I had to stop for a second and think — did he say 'dirt?'

“This was a promotion where they took the dirt from the Titans field and they transplanted it to a farm and they grew potatoes in the Titans soil and then they bagged it and made potato chips, bagged ‘em," he said.

That's actually pretty cool. This father of two has his own rookie fans at home, but his history of rooting for the Titans has been a family affair.

“Yeah, well it started I guess when the Titans moved here to Nashville from Houston," he said. “We made that crazy Super Bowl run and that kind of solidified everything at that point, you know?”

As you learn young, you win and lose as a team. You begin to find a bond.

“Yeah so it has been a family affair and then growing up, you know I was really close with my nephew.”

McMillan started going to the games with his nephew, Nick.

“Got a little picture I take with him – I take to every game with him," McMillan said.

In 2017, Nick died in a single-car crash.

“Obviously a huge shock to everyone when it happened," he said. "He was 22 years old, so he was young.”

“Ever since that point it was just like, you know it was like losing a part of you – losing a part of me," McMillan said.

McMillan carries the memory of his nephew at every game From Nashville and even to New Orleans.

“And they presented me with this jersey," he said pointing to the back of his jersey. "NFL Fan of the Year. Says Fan of the Year on the back. It’s really cool so it’s a custom jersey.”

McMillan is spending this weekend in New Orleans with fans of the year from the other 31 NFL teams.

“Be me, be who I am," McMillan said. "Be Titan Man. And we’re gonna have a lot of fun. And hopefully next year, maybe next year’s our year you never know.”

As for the whole outfit he wears here at home, McMillan admits it's a lot to bring on a plane. Even the smallest of photos won't miss something this big in The Big Easy.

McMillan says he will bring the photo of Nick to the big game in New Orleans.

