Titans fans are Swifties, too. Plus, what if Taylor had her own team?

Posted at 8:00 AM, Oct 08, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you a "Lover" of Taylor? Turns out, Titans fans have a similar "Reputation."

"...Ready for it?"

According to a fun new data graph, 19.28 percent of Titans fans are Swifties, too.

The graph comes from a website that does sports based graphics every week.
It ranks the Chiefs as #1, with 22.31 percent of their fans also being Swifties. These numbers are based on what percentage of the Facebook and Instagram followers who follow the Titans also follow Taylor Swift.

With Taylor getting so much attention the last few weeks in the NFL world, the same organization made an AI-generated NFL team owned by Taylor Swift.

What's Taylor's logo?

How about team uniforms?

Last but not least, you can't have a team without fans!

The only thing missing is a team name.

