Titans fans: bring child care supplies to Sunday’s game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans heading to Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium are being asked to help support local families in need by bringing child care supplies for Mother to Mother, a Nashville nonprofit that provides essential items to children across the community.

Collection sites will be set up at stadium gates 1, 3, 6, 7 and 10, where fans can drop off donations before kickoff. The organization says its most-needed items right now include wipes, bottles, kids’ clothing and pacifiers.

Fans who aren’t able to bring items to the stadium can still participate by purchasing supplies through the organization’s online wish list.

