Titans fans brace for parking challenges as preseason kicks off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — The Tennessee Titans are set to kick off their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Saturday, but while the action on the field is sure to be intense, fans are facing a different kind of battle — finding parking.

With the Titans' new stadium under construction in the parking lot of Nissan Stadium, parking spaces for game days have become increasingly limited. Longtime season ticket holder John Smith — a self-proclaimed "super fan" who attends every home and away game — is among those affected by the changes.

"I'm what you call a super fan," said Smith. "I'm a season ticket holder, and I also attend all the away games. I'm Nashville born and raised, so I guess I really, really love the team."

Parking for the Titans' preseason opener is already sold out, leaving many fans scrambling to find alternatives. Smith used to park in Lot B for 10 years to cheer on the Titans and his TSU Tigers.



"As a tailgater, we like to get out here early and tailgate in the parking lot, but there's no parking lot to tailgate in anymore," he said. "We've got to figure something out for Titans and TSU games."

Construction on the east side of Nissan Stadium has eliminated parking lots A through D, displacing fans like Smith from their usual spots.

"You want to be around other fans," Smith said. "That's what makes tailgating intimate and special. Not being in the central location throws all of that off."

Despite the challenges, there are still 20,000 parking spaces located within a mile of the stadium. Smith was fortunate enough to secure a season parking pass at St. Ann's, not far from the stadium, but he acknowledges that options are limited.

Titans have developed a partnership with PMC to help fans identify nearby garages. Please see below for links to helpful resources for drivers:

Metro Nashville Police Department is asking fans to plan ahead for the entire Titans football season

·Fans are urged to consider taking a rideshare service to the game or find parking downtown and walk to the stadium via the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, Woodland Street Bridge, or KVB Bridge. Additionally, WeGo will be testing four bus routes to Titans preseason games with stops next to the stadium. They are Route 4—Shelby; Route 14—Whites Creek; Route 23—Dickerson Pike; and Route 56—Gallatin Pike.

Fans who park downtown can also choose to ride a city bus to the stadium by boarding at WeGo Central, 400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or at bus stops on Union Street. More information is available at www.WeGoTransit.com [wegotransit.com].



· InShuttle bus service will be available beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff from parking lots at Rev Kelly Miller Smith Way (formerly 10 th Circle North) and Rosa Parks Boulevard. The cost is $20 per person with only debit/credit accepted. Children 5 and under are free if sitting on an adult’s lap.



Stadium parking lots, available ONLY to those with parking passes, will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. Stadium gates open at 4 p.m. Again, fans are encouraged to arrive early.



· The Woodland Street Bridge will close to regular traffic at 3 p.m. Saturday. It will then be available only to pedestrians and buses.



The KVB Bridge will be open to eastbound and westbound traffic pregame and during the game. During the egress period, which during the preseason can begin around the 3rd quarter, KVB Bridge traffic will be westbound only.



Rideshare pickup postgame will be on Crutcher Street near the intersection of S. 2nd Street and on Interstate Drive.

· Those attending the game are reminded of the NFL’s league-wide restrictions, implemented in 2013, on what can be brought into stadiums. Anything larger than a clutch-style purse must be a clear plastic bag, medical items excluded. Nissan Stadium security staff will be enforcing the bag policy.