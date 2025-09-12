Titans fans need a game plan for parking as Nissan Stadium construction continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Driving downtown on game day has always been a challenge, but Titans fans are facing even more obstacles this season as construction continues on the new Nissan Stadium.

The ongoing construction has eliminated several parking spaces that were previously available during games and major events at the 69,000-seat stadium. This has forced fans to seek alternative parking solutions throughout downtown Nashville.

"They're going to have to walk miles. It's no parking. Downtown has plenty of parking, but it's really expensive to park. I think it's by hours. So if you're going to a Titans game, you're going have to pay a lot of money to park," said John Smith, a season ticket holder who spoke about his concerns in 2024.

Smith found his own solution by securing a season parking pass at St. Ann's.

"Well, I ran up the street to St. Ann's and got a season parking pass here, and this covers me for all the Titans games," Smith said. "So I'm excited to be able to park not too far away from the stadium, and this is sold out, so there's no more parking."

To address the parking shortage, Nissan Stadium has formed an exclusive partnership with Parking Management Company (PMC) to manage official parking solutions.

"We formed a partnership with PMC, who's been helping us very easily navigate where our fans can find parking," said Kate Guerra, Vice President of Communications and Corporate Affairs for Nissan Stadium.

PMC will manage official on-site parking and provide hundreds of additional parking spaces within walking distance of Nissan Stadium. Fans can purchase parking and reserve spots in advance through PMC, with details available at parkingmgt.com.

Guerra emphasized that parking options do exist for those willing to walk.

"There are 20,000 parking spots located within a mile of the stadium today, and our job and our task and with the support of everybody here today, has been helping our fans identify where those parking solutions are," Guerra said.

For fans looking to avoid driving altogether, several transportation alternatives are available:

Walk Bike Nashville continues to offer bike valet services

Local schools like East Nashville Magnet are selling parking spots as fundraisers

WeGo provides free rides system-wide on home game days

Starting September 14, express buses will run from Sumner County and Bellevue for a small fee

These options are designed to reduce traffic congestion in the downtown area.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is deploying significant resources to manage game day traffic.

"We'll have more than 90 officers assigned to traffic posts on the Nissan campus and in the downtown area to keep traffic moving while assisting with pedestrians as well," said MNPD Commander Raymond Jones.

The Titans have also implemented measures to reduce post-game traffic delays to approximately 30-40 minutes.

As part of traffic management, the Woodland Street Bridge will be restricted to pedestrians and authorized vehicles only starting at 9:30 a.m. on game days.

For Tennessee State University games at Nissan Stadium on Saturdays, on-site parking remains available. Fans can purchase parking day-of at the lots or in advance by calling the TSU ticket office.

More information about transportation options is available at NissanStadium.com/transportation.

