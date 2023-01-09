Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing, others after season-ending loss, missing playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans announced Monday afternoon the firing of some of its staff, including offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

The team suffered seven straight losses to finish the season, including a potential AFC South-clinching 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. Additionally, the organization also let go offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier.

"I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee," head coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. "Each of them made an impact on our organization, were dedicated to the process and loyal members of our coaching staff."

The Titans ranked low in several offensive categories in 2022: 30th in total yards per game, 30th is passing yards per game, and 28th in scoring.

Downing was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021after initially joining the staff in 2019 as tight ends coach. Carter was hired in 2018, while Midget arrived in 2020. Frazier joined the Titans in 2021. During the season, Downing was also charged with driving under the influence after the Green Bay Packers game.

Vrabel will begin to look for their replacements.

Ownership is also looking for a general manager.