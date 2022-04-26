Titans Foundation to host inaugural dinner for player meet and greets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans Foundation announced this week its efforts to host its first-ever inaugural dinner.

The event will happen May 18 in the East Club at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets are $200 a person and will feature general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel. Mike Keith will host the event.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet with the entire 2022 Draft class, as well as other current Titans players and alumni. Additionally, never-before-seen, exclusive live and silent auction items will be available for bidding.

“Since making the move to Tennessee, the Titans Foundation has contributed more than $20 million dollars directly back to the Nashville and statewide communities," said Ralph Ockenfels, vice president of business development for the Titans. "We are thrilled to host an event that brings together Titans fans to benefit many great causes through the foundation. This year’s event promises to be an action-packed evening that guests won’t soon forget.”

The Titans Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports communities within the Tennessee Titans’ region. Through its work, the Titans contribute to schools, nonprofit organizations, community centers and other neighborhood assets.