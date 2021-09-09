Titans help restore historic 'See Rock City' barns to celebrate start of season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever traveled throughout East Tennessee, you may have noticed dozens of barns on the side of the road painted with the saying "See Rock City."

More than 50 barns exist, which lead people to visit one of Chattanooga's top attractions.

The barns started appearing in the 30s with the iconic white lettering.

Three newly restored barns are celebrating both the historic tradition and the start of the Titans’ 2021 season.

Two barns are in Jasper, one is in Madisonville. The new artwork features the team's logo and the saying "Tennessee Tough."

A Titan's official said the See Rock City barns are treasured pieces of Tennessee history. They were excited to be able to give the three a little extra shine and celebrate the start of the season.

Rock City Gardens is atop Lookout Mountain, several miles outside of Chattanooga. It features massive ancient rock formations, gardens with over 400 native plant species and the ability to see seven different states from one spot.

Local Nashville artist doughjoe painted the new design, which he said comes with a deeper meaning.

"One of the greatest parts of this project has been connecting with the people who remind me about the resilience of Tennesseans and being Tennessee tough," he said.

The paintings took about a month to complete through multiple storms.