Watch
News

Actions

Titans hire Mical Johnson as 1st full-time woman scout

items.[0].image.alt
James Kenney/AP
The Tennessee Titans logo is seen in Nissan Stadium before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Titans field logo
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 22:16:12-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have promoted three scouts with Mical Johnson the franchise’s first woman working full time in the scouting department. The Titans announced the moves Tuesday.

The organization has had women working in the scouting department and as assistants to the general manager among other roles. Johnson was an intern with the Titans last fall in the Women in Football program named for controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Johnson now will be a scouting assistant for both college and pro football helping evaluate players, monitoring the daily waiver wire and helping preparations for free agency and the draft.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now