Watch
News

Actions

Titans hosting food drive benefitting Second Harvest at Sunday's game

Posted at 9:39 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 22:39:49-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will be hosting a food drive for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee at Sunday's game. The event will serve as the first major food drive for Second Harvest since the pandemic began.

Titans fans are encouraged to bring shelf-stable food or monetary donations to drop-off locations at Nissan Stadium before kickoff.

Second Harvest said the most needed items are peanut butter, canned chicken and tuna, canned fruit and vegetables, soup, rice, beans and pasta.

The Titans will be taking on the Colts at 12 p.m.

If you're not attending the game, you can still participate in the food drive. All month long, there will be bins inside all Middle Tennessee Kroger locations for donations and shoppers have the option to round up their grocery total at the checkout.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap