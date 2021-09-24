Titans hosting food drive benefitting Second Harvest at Sunday's game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will be hosting a food drive for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee at Sunday's game. The event will serve as the first major food drive for Second Harvest since the pandemic began.

Titans fans are encouraged to bring shelf-stable food or monetary donations to drop-off locations at Nissan Stadium before kickoff.

Second Harvest said the most needed items are peanut butter, canned chicken and tuna, canned fruit and vegetables, soup, rice, beans and pasta.

The Titans will be taking on the Colts at 12 p.m.

If you're not attending the game, you can still participate in the food drive. All month long, there will be bins inside all Middle Tennessee Kroger locations for donations and shoppers have the option to round up their grocery total at the checkout.