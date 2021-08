NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will host an open practice to fans at Nissan Stadium this month.

On August 16, fans will be welcomed into the stadium from 5 to 7 p.m. for open practice. Interactive games, giveaways and entertainment will be available.

In order to attend, fans will need to visit the Titans website to claim a free ticket by clicking here.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Concession stands will be open during the practice.