Titans knock Gardner Minshew out of game and end 11-game home skid, beating Chiefs 26-9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Ward threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tennessee Titans snapped an 11-game home skid by beating the Kansas City Chiefs 26-9 on Sunday.

The Titans (3-12) improved to 1-7 at home this season with their first win at Nissan Stadium since Nov. 3, 2024. The skid matched the franchise's worst since moving to Tennessee in 1997.

With two games left, the Chiefs (6-9) are assured of their first losing record since 2012 — their most recent season without Andy Reid as their coach. Kansas City has lost four straight, its longest skid since 2017, and six of seven.

A week after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL, his backup, Gardner Minshew, was knocked out of the game with a knee injury early in the second quarter.

Ward posted his highest passer rating of this season at 122.3, and he overtook Marcus Mariota for the most yards passing by a rookie for the franchise. He helped the Titans roll up a season-high 377 yards of offense against a Chiefs defense that came in as the NFL's eighth-stingiest in yards allowed.

The rookie threw a shovel pass to Chig Okonkwo that went 7 yards to put the Titans ahead to stay late in the first half. Ward also found fellow rookie Chimere Dike for a 1-yard TD in the third quarter.

Tony Pollard ran for 102 yards, giving him three straight 100-yard rushing games for the first time in his career. Tyjae Spears added a 4-yard rushing TD, and Joey Slye had a 27-yard field goal for the final margin.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons tackled Kareem Hunt in the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 lead early in the second quarter. Simmons also batted down a pair of passes. The Titans finished with four sacks.

The battered Chiefs came in with Mahomes on injured reserve along with right tackle Jawaan Taylor. They also declared nine players out Friday, including five starters, led by wide receiver Rashee Rice, left tackle Jaylon Moore and cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Minshew made his first start of the season. After he got hurt, the Chiefs turned to Chris Oladokun, just signed to the roster from the practice squad, to play in his second career game.

Oladokun handed off on his first five snaps. Then he connected with Travis Kelce for his first NFL completion, and Oladokun drove the Chiefs to a trio of field goals by Harrison Butker.

Injuries

Titans LT Dan Moore hurt a right knee early in the second quarter but returned. Cornerback Marcus Harris hurt a knee in the second quarter and didn't return.

Up next

The Chiefs host Denver on Thursday night.

The Titans host New Orleans next Sunday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.