Titans launch summer youth football camps in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans kicked off their summer youth football camp series this week, hosting the first of seven camps Wednesday at Liberty Creek High School in Gallatin.

The camps are part of the organization’s ongoing effort to support the growth and development of youth football across Tennessee.

The camps are open to children ages 7-14 and focus on teaching football fundamentals and position-specific techniques through drills and games. Participants also receive a photo opportunity with T-Rac, the chance to learn from a Titans legend, a camp t-shirt, a gift bag, and a ticket to the Titans’ Nov. 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.

According to the Titans, the remaining camps scheduled this summer include:



June 3 — Austin Peay State University in Clarksville

June 9 — Oakland High School in Murfreesboro

June 12 — Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville

June 16 — Chattanooga Christian School in Chattanooga

June 18 — Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet (Girls Flag Camp)

Fans can register for the camps here.