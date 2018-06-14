Titans Learn From Metro Officers At Training Academy

6:09 PM, Jun 14, 2018
6:25 PM, Jun 14, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Titans players spent the day with Metro Nashville Police officers at the shooting range for a chance to learn from them and bond with one another.

The full team visited the Metro Police Training Academy Thursday.

Multiple chiefs, captains and officers worked with the team on the range. They shot three different types of guns and learned gun safety.

Watch the video of their session here.

"We thought we'd mix gun safety with interaction with the police department. There was a lot of chiefs, 30 officers, there was cadettes, said head coach Mike Vrabel. "And our guys got to work one-on-one and those guys were the coaches for the day and we got to listen as best we could and have a little fun along the way.""

In a couple of hours, the players received a very condensed training that normally takes 24 weeks for officers to complete.

