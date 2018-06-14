Titans Learn From Metro Officers At Training Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Titans players spent the day with Metro Nashville Police officers at the shooting range for a chance to learn from them and bond with one another.

The full team visited the Metro Police Training Academy Thursday.

Maybe a first for an @NFL club. The entire @Titans team & coaches are at the MNPD Training Academy learning how police officers are trained and receiving firearms safety instruction. Thanks to Titans GM Robinson & Coach Vrabel for approaching us about this. pic.twitter.com/cSMQbgfbD3 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 14, 2018

Multiple chiefs, captains and officers worked with the team on the range. They shot three different types of guns and learned gun safety.

"We thought we'd mix gun safety with interaction with the police department. There was a lot of chiefs, 30 officers, there was cadettes, said head coach Mike Vrabel. "And our guys got to work one-on-one and those guys were the coaches for the day and we got to listen as best we could and have a little fun along the way.""

In a couple of hours, the players received a very condensed training that normally takes 24 weeks for officers to complete.