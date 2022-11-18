Watch Now
Titans Offensive Coordinator arrested in Williamson Co. on DUI, speeding charges

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:24 AM, Nov 18, 2022
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Williamson County.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Downing was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol on charges of DUI and speeding.

TODD SINGLETON DOWNING.jpg
Todd Downing Mugshot

The team had returned to the Mid-State following their Thursday night football victory in Green Bay against the Packers.

A THP trooper pulled Downing's vehicle over on I-65 South near the Moores Ln. exit about 2:30 Friday morning after he noticed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

During the stop, the trooper saw signs of impairment from the Titans OC and could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Downing was then arrested and booked in the Williamson County Jail.

He bonded out Friday morning.

