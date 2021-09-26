Titans pay tribute to Oilers history

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are celebrating the franchise's history during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

This week was dubbed the "Oilers Tribute Week," as the team paid tribute to former members of the Houston, Texas, era.

Before they evolved into the Tennessee Titans, they were the Houston Oilers. The franchise played there for 37 years before moving to Tennessee in 1997.

Once that change happened, former Oilers players didn't really have a place to call home, but because of efforts from Titans owner, Amy Adams Strunk, this weekend is helping to bridge the gap.

On Friday, several Houston Oilers stopped by St. Thomas Sports Park to watch the Titans practice. Former Oilers Quarterback and pro-football Hall of Famer Warren Moon says he's happy to be embraced by the two-toned blue.

"I'm just glad that Amy reached out to all the former Oiler players and give them a place they can call home now," Moon said. "I'm sure all these guys are very very grateful about it, especially the guys that have never played for another organization but the Oiler."

Throughout the week Titans social media has turned into tribute accounts for the Oilers in preparation for Sunday's game.

The late O.A. "Bum" Phillips' will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime. Phillips coached the Oilers for six seasons, posting the highest winning percentage for a coach in franchise history.

Roughly 80 former players from the Houston era will be in town to mark the occasion.

The Titans will face off with the Colts at 12 p.m.

